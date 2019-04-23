27 Members Of Pune Family Step Out Together To Vote

General Elections 2019: The members of the family call it a tradition to go out together and vote.

"The family that votes together, stays together''... With this motto, Bhosle family in Maharshtra's Pune stepped out together today to vote during the third phase of national election today.

This, they say, is their family tradition.

While the eldest among them was 95-year-old Parvatibai Bhosale, the youngest was her 26-year-old grandson Niranjan.

The family lives in a "waada'', a specimen of old-style architecture for which Pune was once famous. They walked to the nearby polling centre in a procession on Tuesday morning.

"We are six brothers, and ours is a joint family. In every election, we step out together and vote," said 60-year-old Jaysingh Bhosale, a former corporator.

For the last few days, they were also creating awareness about importance of voting in their neighbourhood, he said.

"The eldest voter in our family is our mother, who is 95 years old. A wheelchair-user, she ensures she votes in every election," he said.

Parvatibai told news agency PTI that she would be happy if people

were inspired by her family and went out and voted.

BJP's Girish Bapat, a state minister, is contesting against Congress' Mohan Joshi in Pune.

