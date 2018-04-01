VK Singh Leaves For Iraq To Bring Back Bodies Of 39 Indians

The minister is expected to bring back the bodies by tomorrow.
"The minister left around 1 PM from the Hindon airbase and is expected to return with the bodies tomorrow," an official said.
After coming back, Mr Singh will first go to Amritsar followed by Patna and Kolkata to hand over bodies to their relatives, official sources said.
Families of some of these victims had met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi on March 26.
Comments
The remaining 39 Indians were taken to Badoosh and killed, she had said.