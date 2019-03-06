Vistara To Be First Indian Airline To Offer Sanitary Pads On Flights

Vistara will make in-flight announcements to create awareness in this regard. (File)

Full-service carrier Vistara has announced a "#PadsOnBoard" initiative, under which it will provide sanitary pads onboard to women travellers on request, starting from this International Women's Day on March 8.

"This initiative makes Vistara the first Indian airline to offer sanitary pads on flights within India," the airline said in a statement.

"Vistara's cabin crew will make in-flight announcements on all flights to create awareness among travellers that sanitary pads are now available onboard for customers to freely ask for it if they need it."

These pads are organic & bio-degradable.

