"Violence <i>Ki Dukaan</i>": BJP After Congress Post Shows Burning Party HQ

It's festival time in Assam, but a provocative post allegedly by the Assam Congress has teed up a bitter row with the ruling BJP.

The Assam Congress post, now deleted, showed a burning house, which bears a striking resemblance to the BJP headquarters in Guwahati. The BJP has called the act a "blatant act of cultural vandalism".

"Wishing everyone a joyous Bihu! As we light the Meji fire, let it consume the evils that plague our land - those divisive forces masquerading as guardians, sowing discord in the name of unity. May the flames bring renewal, harmony and a brighter Assam, Bor Axom in 2026," the Assam Congress captioned the post with a burning house, which the BJP claims is its party headquarters.

Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu, is a harvest festival celebrated in the state of Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Sarma accused the Congress of "dreaming of setting fire to the BJP office".

"While the people of Assam are engaged in the tradition of fire worship in the sacred Meji, the Assam Congress is dreaming of setting fire to the BJP office. These people do not understand Assam's culture and civilization at all," said Himanta Sarma.

NDTV reached out to the Congress for a comment, but the party has not reacted so far.

"Violence Ki Dukaan @INCAssam Miya IT cell has now launched a full scale attack on Assam's traditions. In Bhogali Bihu, Bhela Ghar that is ceremonially burnt is a completely different structure, with a deeply symbolic meaning. Assam Congress is inciting Miyas to attack organisational offices and homes of BJP. This is a blatant act of cultural vandalism and incitement of violence!" Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP spokesperson, posted on X.

The BJP leader's post carried the communally charged word 'Miya'.

'Miya' is originally a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam and the non-Bengali speaking people generally identify them as Bangladeshi immigrants.

Another BJP spokesperson called it an "open call to incite".

"This is not Bhogali Bihu. This is OPEN CALL to INCITE! The Bhela Ghar is a symbolic, sacred structure rooted in Assamese tradition - not a real home. By grotesquely portraying it as a burning house, CONGRESS has deliberately distorted Assamese culture for cheap political messaging," BJP's Pradeep Bhandari said.

"By manufacturing visuals that resemble the burning of real homes, Congress is normalising violence, misleading the public, and insulting every Assamese family that holds Bhogali Bihu close to their heart. In the past too, many leaders have hoped for a NEPAL or Bangladesh type situation in India," he added further, calling the national party "Muslim League Maowadi Congress".

The Muslim League reference, a combination of Maoist influence and Muslim appeasement, was first used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attack the opposition party.

"The urban naxal-Maoist ecosystem that had taken root in the Congress 10-15 years, have turned it into Muslim League Maowadi Congress. I can say with responsibility that Muslim League Maowadi Congress has given up national interest for its self-interest, it is becoming danger to the country's unity," the Prime Minister claimed while delivering the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture in Delhi in November.

In September last, a group of angry protesters demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh turned violent and burnt down the local BJP office.

The state will go to polls in a few months.