Violence Breaks Out Outside BJP Office In Bengal, Vehicles Set On Fire

BJP leaders blamed the Trinamool Congress, which rejected the claim. (Representational)

Violence broke out at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Purba Bardhaman district party office in West Bengal today when a meeting of the party was in progress, the police said.

Members of two groups threw stones at each other and torched vehicles which were parked near the premises, a senior official said.

BJP leaders alleged that the Trinamool Congress was behind the incident, while the ruling party in the state denied the charge and claimed it was a fallout of the bickering between the old and new members of the BJP.

During the meeting, members of one group came out of the office, which was recently inaugurated by BJP president JP Nadda virtually, and set two mini trucks on fire, the official said.

The police brought the situation under control.

BJP leaders who were present at the meeting alleged that the local Trinamool Congress activists orchestrated the clash.

Denying the allegation, TMC Purba Bardhaman district president Swapan Debnath said two factions of the BJP were fighting against each other over the issue of getting prominence in the party.

Senior BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya in Kolkata said the party will inquire into the incident and won't tolerate any indiscipline. "Those joining the party should understand that no act of indiscipline will be tolerated," he said.