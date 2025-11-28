2 Dead As Trinamool Groups Clash At Kangaroo Court Meet In Bengal's Malda

Sticks and swords flew in West Bengal's Malda as two Trinamool Congress factions clashed at a kangaroo court meeting convened by the local panchayat on Thursday, leading to the death of two party workers.

The clash allegedly occurred as tempers escalated during an arbitration meeting over a dispute that began when a vehicle was driven through agricultural land in the district. This meeting was called after the 45-year-old Ekramul Sheikh, one of those who died in the clashes, approached the police about the dispute with TMC booth president Shamsul Sheikh, but a complaint was not filed.

A kangaroo court meeting was then called, where Shamsul Sheikh was asked to do sit-ups while holding his ears. Instead, he lunged at Ekramul and attacked him with a sharp weapon. Others who tried to intervene were also injured in the attack.

Visuals showed groups of men running down the street, weapons and sticks in hand.

Six party workers were injured in the clashes between the two factions. One of the injured, identified as Badshah Sheikh, died during treatment.

Police have been deployed in the area and investigation is underway. 13 people have been arrested in connection with the unrest

Politics erupted over the incident, with the BJP hitting out at the lawlessness in the district. Malda District BJP General Secretary Biswajit Roy said, "Since Trinamool Congress came to power, there is no such thing as police administration. The police are busy protecting their offices. So instead of a police station, a kangaroo court was convened to resolve local issues. We condemn this incident."

Malda District Trinamool Congress General Secretary Biswajit Ghosh said the incident was not a fallout of the party's infighting. "This was just a family dispute. It has no connection with politics. Whenever something happens, the BJP associates the name of Trinamool Congress with it. This is not desirable. The police will definitely take action," he said.