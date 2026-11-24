The residents of the Peeplu area in Rajasthan's Tonk district were happy when streetlights were installed there right before Diwali. However, their happiness was short-lived. After the candidate who got the street lights installed lost the Panchayat elections, a team from the power department arrived, took down the lights, loaded them into a vehicle, and left.

A video showing electricity department personnel taking down road lights from utility poles in the Peeplu Panchayat Samiti area has gone viral, sparking massive outrage among villagers.

This happened in Ward No. 2 of the Peeplu Panchayat Samiti in Tonk district. According to locals, around 50 streetlights were installed across villages and hamlets, including Hanifganj and Kumharon Ki Dhani, under Ward No. 2 just ahead of Diwali and the Panchayati Raj elections. The initiative came as Priyanka Sharma, the wife of Niwai MLA Ramsahay Verma's personal assistant, was contesting the Panchayat election from the ward on a BJP ticket.

However, Sharma lost the election, results for which were declared last week. Within hours of her defeat, a team from the electricity department arrived in the ward and uninstalled the street lights, said locals.

Ward Panch Kajod Prajapat said the lights were installed deliberately to lure voters ahead of the elections. When locals confronted the electricity department staff and protested the sudden removal of the lights, officials claimed the installations were "illegal."

This failed to pacify the residents, who then questioned the timing of the crackdown. Villagers are now asking why the electricity department took no action when the lights were being put up before the polls, and at whose behest was the action taken after the polls, particularly since similar lights remain untouched in neighbouring areas.

Responding to the controversy, Peeplu Assistant Engineer Govardhan Choudhary maintained that department vehicles were simply removing unauthorized streetlights wherever they were found. However, as public anger escalated and videos of the incident gained traction online, top officials of the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited stepped in.

Superintending Engineer SS Meena took cognizance of the matter and ordered a formal inquiry, handing over the probe to Tonk Executive Engineer RD Meena.

Peeplu's local engineer, Govardhan Choudhary, has also been brought under the purview of the investigation amid allegations that official machinery was misused both to influence voters and to exact post-poll retribution.