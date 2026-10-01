Bulldozer, Arrest: Congress Claims BJP Targetting Panchayat Poll Candidates In Rajasthan

A political slugfest has erupted in Rajasthan ahead of the Panchayati Raj elections. The Congress has once again accused the government of misusing the administrative machinery to harass and block opposition candidates and stop them from contesting.

In a social media post, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra alleged that administrative officials were being asked to prepare a list of potential opposition candidates. The idea is to send bulldozers to their houses, dig out some dues to get their nomination forms rejected, and if none of this worked, they could be picked up by the police, as he alleged had happened with councillors during the municipal elections.

He even attached a copy of the purported order.

"The dictatorship carried out by the police and administration during the municipal elections has been recorded in the history of the country. If they adopt the same approach now, these are people from villages and farmers, and they will not tolerate this. They will have to face the consequences," his post read.

Dotasra also warned the government and administrative officials, saying if such a practice continued, "who knows what kind of revolution could begin with these elections."

He said that if the government gives directions and officials act against the rules, Constitution and law, they would not merely be transferred or removed but could also face punishment.

"Time does not remain the same forever. Those who participate in their dishonesty will be held accountable. If the law permits, they could even be sent behind bars," he added.

Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully also echoed the allegations, saying the government is misusing its power and attempting to destroy democracy. He said the Congress was fighting against it and would continue to do so.

BJP Response

BJP state president Madan Rathore dismissed the Congress allegations as nothing more than rhetoric.

He said Dotasra makes "irresponsible statements" and that the Congress is afraid of going before the people.

Rathore said if the BJP had actually misused government machinery, the Congress would have been wiped out.

He pointed out that the Congress could not even form a municipal board in Dotasra's own area. The party, he alleged, never respects the people's mandate and, after every defeat, levels baseless allegations - sometimes blaming EVMs and at other times alleging misuse of government machinery.

Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham also hit back at the Congress, saying there has been a lack of political decorum within the party. He alleged that Congress leaders use inappropriate language against officials as well as their own political opponents.

Bedham said whenever the Congress loses, it levels different kinds of allegations. He alleged that the party had always won elections using unethical means and is now seeing the same possibility everywhere.