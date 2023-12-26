'Even After 25 Days': Rajasthan Congress Questions Cabinet Expansion Delay

He also demanded the arrest of the accused in the Dalit murder in Ratusar.

Rajasthan Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday asked the BJP why it could not form a cabinet even after 25 days of coming to power and criticised it for closing the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra Internship Programme started by the previous government.

"Even after 25 days, they have not formed the cabinet and even officers have not been appointed in the Chief Minister's office. Who will run the government and the Chief Minister's office is beyond understanding even after 25 days.

"The people of Rajasthan are feeling cheated about what is happening, why is the cabinet not being formed?" Mr Dotasra told reporters at a press conference.

The Congress leader also asked the newly appointed chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma what he meant when he said the government would be formed "soon." He also demanded the arrest of the accused in the Dalit murder in Ratusar.

Mr Dotasra said that the BJP had said that no scheme of the previous government would be stopped but it issued an order to stop the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra Internship Programme.

Rajasthan went to polls on November 25 for 199 out of 200 assembly seats.

On December 3, when the results were announced, BJP came ahead of rival Congress and on December 15, Bhajan Lal Sharma took the oath of chief minister.

In Ratusar of Churu district, four-five people beat up two Dalit youths on Sunday on suspicion of cable theft. One of the victims later died.

Mr Dotasra said that during its campaign, the BJP talked a lot about crimes in the state and made many allegations against the then Congress government, but now that it is in power, it has not been able to arrest the people named in the case.

He appealed to the people of Rajasthan to donate to the Congress under the party's 'Donate for Country' campaign.

Mr Dotasra said that the Leader of the Opposition will be announced before the commencement of the Assembly session on January 19.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)