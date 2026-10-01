UAE-Based Man Arrested by NIA In VHP Leader Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a UAE-based man in connection with the targeted killing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar, allegedly by members of the terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Harwinder Kumar alias Sonu was deported to India from the UAE on October 1 following diplomatic efforts and was arrested by the NIA after his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. He was subsequently produced before the Special NIA Court for further legal proceedings.

NIA officials said Kumar was involved in providing logistical support and financing to the perpetrators of the killing while operating from the UAE. Investigators have that his role extended beyond financing, with Kumar acting as a recruiter and handler for operatives involved in the conspiracy.

The case relates to the targeted killing of Vikas Prabhakar in Punjab's Roopnagar district on April 13, 2024. The NIA registered the case in May the same year and has so far filed three chargesheets.

The latest arrest comes weeks after the NIA took another UAE-based accused, Manveer Ram, into custody at Amritsar Airport on August 13. He was allegedly involved in supplying weapons that were used in the killing.

The NIA's investigation has alleged that the conspiracy to kill Prabhakar was hatched by Germany-based BKI operatives Harjit Singh alias Laddi and Kulbeer Singh alias Sidhu.

Investigators said Kumar played a key role in the conspiracy while operating from the UAE. He also allegedly received and transferred terror funds in connection with the conspiracy, acting on the directions of Laddi and Sidhu.