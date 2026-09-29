Anti-Terror Agency Raids Multiple Locations In Assam's Barpeta, 6 Detained

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained six persons over their alleged links to suspected jihadi activities during raids at multiple locations in Assam's Barpeta district on Tuesday.

After carrying out searches in Barpeta Road and Howly, NIA teams also raided a house in Sorbhog, where three persons were detained.

The detainees have been identified as Faruk Abdullah, Zakir Hussain and Chandbar Ali, all residents of Baguriguri Pathar village in Sorbhog.

With the latest detentions, the total number of people detained by the NIA in Barpeta district has risen to six. Earlier, two persons were detained from Barpeta Road and one from Howly.

The searches were part of a wider NIA probe into alleged jihadi links and suspected radicalisation networks.

The agency has been carrying out coordinated raids at multiple locations in Assam and other parts of the country.

Further details about the operation and the allegations against those detained are awaited.