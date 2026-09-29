Weather Tomorrow: Dry Spell To Begin In North India From September 30, Heavy Rain Likely In South, Northeast

Delhi-NCR is likely to see a major change in weather from Wednesday, September 30, with the recent spell of rain and thunderstorms giving way to mainly dry conditions. After showers brought a winter-like chill to the capital on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies over Delhi and neighbouring areas from September 30. The weather is expected to remain dry across Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh through the first week of October. The dry spell is expected to extend across much of northwest India from September 30. Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to remain largely dry as the recent rain and thunderstorm activity subsides.

Delhi is likely to record a minimum temperature of around 24 degrees Celsius and a maximum of about 33 degrees on Wednesday. With rainfall activity expected to ease, temperatures are likely to gradually rise over the next few days.

The IMD's seven-day forecast indicates that daytime temperatures could climb to around 34-36 degrees Celsius during the first few days of October, while minimum temperatures are likely to remain in the low to mid-20s.

However, several other parts of the country are expected to continue receiving rain.

Uttarakhand could see isolated rain and thunderstorms through October 4, while Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh may experience similar conditions again between October 2 and 4. Himachal Pradesh could also receive isolated showers.

In central India, rain and thunderstorms are likely over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh over the coming days.

The Northeast is expected to remain wetter, with rain forecast over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura through October 4. Some areas could also receive heavy rainfall.

Southern India is likely to remain another major rain zone. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over parts of the southern peninsula during the next four to five days, with Tamil Nadu, Kerala and South Interior Karnataka among the areas that could receive heavy showers.

The southwest monsoon is continuing its gradual withdrawal from the country. As the monsoon retreats, northwest India is expected to transition into a predominantly dry pattern.