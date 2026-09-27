Weather Tomorrow: Heavy Rain Forecast In Parts Of Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya

Rain and thunderstorms are likely to remain active across several parts of the country on Monday, September 28. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, and other states.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to see widespread rain along with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

In the north, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall. Thunderstorms and lightning may accompany the showers. Uttarakhand could see isolated heavy rain tomorrow.

Parts of Uttar Pradesh may also get a spell of heavy rain. IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over both East and West Uttar Pradesh during this period. Other parts of northwest India may see isolated to scattered showers, thunderstorms, and lightning.

The rain will extend into central India. West Madhya Pradesh is likely to see isolated to scattered rainfall. East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh may also see showers.

In eastern India, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha may experience isolated to scattered rainfall. Bihar could see isolated heavy rain tomorrow. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected over parts of the region.

The Northeast is likely to remain one of the more active weather zones. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura could see fairly widespread to widespread rain tomorrow. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are also possible.

Winds in parts of Assam and Meghalaya could reach 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph. Similar conditions are possible over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Arunachal Pradesh is also likely to see isolated to scattered rain, with heavy rain possible in isolated places later in the period.

Over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, rain is expected to be widespread. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely as well. The Met has warned of thunderstorm conditions, with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph.

Parts of western India will also see rain activity. Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra may receive isolated to scattered showers. Rain is also likely in Marathwada, parts of Saurashtra, and Kutch.