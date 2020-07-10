Videos Deepen Gangster Vikas Dubey's Encounter Mystery

Media persons, who were following convoy bringing back gangster Vikas Dubey, were stopped by police.

Videos that have emerged after gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead this morning have reinforced questions about what the police said was an encounter when he tried to escape after a road accident.

Vikas Dubey, wanted for the massacre of eight Uttar Pradesh policemen last Friday, was being taken in a police convoy to Kanpur after his arrest yesterday in Madhya Pradesh when the incident took place.

The UP police say the car in which Vikas Dubey was travelling overturned and he and other policemen were injured. The criminal snatched a gun from an injured cop and tried to escape, the police said. He was surrounded and asked to surrender but he opened fire, forcing retaliatory shooting, claimed the police.

A video of the three cars crossing a toll booth around 4 AM shows that Vikas Dubey was in a different car, not the one that is seen tipped on its side after the accident on the highway.

There is no comment yet from the police on the mysterious car switch.

Another video taken at around 6.30 AM, just half an hour before the encounter, shows media cars chasing the convoy being stopped.

Media persons, who were following the convoy bringing back gangster Vikas Dubey, were stopped by police in Sachendi area of Kanpur before the encounter around 6.30 am in which the criminal was killed.

Many have raised questions on the encounter and a petition filed last night at the Supreme Court - it had called for protection of Vikas Dubey - asks for a CBI probe into recent encounters.

An eyewitness said he had heard gunshots in the area but the police asked them to leave.

"The sound that we heard here was of gunshots...When we were coming to see, the police sent us away. We were on our way home," Ashish Paswan, a passerby, told news agency ANI in Hindi.