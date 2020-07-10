Gangster Vikas Dubey Killed In Encounter While Being Taken To Kanpur

Reports suggest the car that had Vikas Dubey overturned and he tried to escape.

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter after a road accident on Friday morning while being taken to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh, where he was arrested yesterday.

The car in which Vikas Dubey was being taken overturned on the highway that was slick with rain and he tried to escape after snatching a gun, according to the police. He was shot dead, like three of his accomplices who, according to the police, had also tried to escape from custody.

Visuals after the incident showed Vikas Dubey being taken away on a stretcher.

On the run since he organized the massacre of eight policemen in Kanpur last Friday, Vikas Dubey was arrested yesterday at the famous Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. He was spotted by temple security guards when he bought prasad and entered the temple. When he was confronted by the guards, he lashed out and was taken to the police.

Evading UP policemen on his trail for five days, Dubey had driven from his village in Kanpur to Faridabad in Haryana, where he escaped from a hotel just before the police arrived. He then drove to Kota in Rajasthan and finally to Madhya Pradesh, without being checked in the 1,500 km journey.

Questions were raised on whether it was an arrest or the gangster turned himself in at a time and place of his choosing. Senior UP police officer Mohit Agarwal dismissed talk of surrender and said: "We had caught many of his associates and a few were killed. So definitely he was trying to save his life and on the run."

He was arrested hours after two of his accomplices were shot dead by Uttar Pradesh police in separate encounters.

One of them, Prabhat, was arrested on Wednesday from the Faridabad hotel where Dubey had been sighted. On the way to UP, he allegedly snatched a pistol from a policeman trying to fix a flat tyre and tried to run away when he was shot.

The other aide, Bauva Dubey, was shot dead in an encounter in Etawah, about 220 km from state capital Lucknow.

Over the last week, five of Dubey's aides had been killed.

Dubey's closest aide Aman Dubey was shot dead after he was chased down by the police to a village on Wednesday.

On Friday last, a large team of policemen who went to Dubey's Bikru village to arrest him in an attempted murder case was caught by surprise when there was indiscriminate firing from rooftops. Eight policemen were killed in the ambush set up after the gangster was tipped off by a local police inspector. Dubey escaped after the massacre.

The UP administration tore down Dubey's house and launched a massive hunt for him. Two policemen were arrested for allegedly helping him and over 60 local cops shunted out. Dubey's wife and son were found in Lucknow and were taken for questioning last evening.