Updates: UP Gangster Vikas Dubey Killed While Trying To Escape, Say Cops

New Delhi:
Gangster Vikas Dubey, who was being taken to Uttar Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh, was killed after a road accident near Kanpur. One of the cars taking the criminal had overturned this morrning on the Kanpur highway.
Unconfirmed reports suggest the car that overturned had Vikas Dubey in it. More details are awaited.
Vikas Dubey, on the run since he organised the massacre of eight policemen in Kanpur last Friday, was arrested yesterday at a temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.
Here are the updates on UP gangster Vikas Dubey:
Vikas Dubey was arrested yesterday at the famous Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. He was spotted by temple security guards when he bought prayer offerings and entered the temple. When he came out, he was confronted by the guards and after he lashed out, he was taken to the police.
Vikas Dubey reportedly killed after he tried to escape by snatching weapons of police personnel, say reports
The car that had Vikas Dubey overturned on the highway that was slick with rain and he tried to escape. He was reportedly shot dead.
Visuals after the incident showed Vikas Dubey being taken away on a stretcher.
Gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed in a road accident while being taken to Uttar Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh, where he was arrested yesterday. One of the cars taking the gangster to Kanpur overturned. It was then that Vikas Dubey tried to escape. More details are awaited.
