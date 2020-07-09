Live Updates: UP Gangster Vikas Dubey Arrested At Madhya Pradesh Temple

Vikas Dubey was caught in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, who was behind the cold-blooded killing of eight policemen last week, was arrested from a temple in Madhya Pradesh after a nearly week-long chase involving the police across three states. He was caught in Ujjain around the same time two of his aides were killed in separate encounters in UP. His closest aide, Aman Dubey, was killed yesterday.

Eight policemen were killed on Friday when they went in a large team to arrest Dubey at his village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur.

Dubey - charged in 60 criminal cases including murder, kidnapping, extortion and rioting - had allegedly been alerted to the raid by local policemen and had set up an ambush. When the policemen reached the village, Dubey and his men, armed with AK-47s, fired from rooftops.

The notorious gangster escaped after the massacre. A massive hunt was launched and the bounty on him was raised to Rs 5 lakh.

As he was taken by the police, Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey shouted "Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala!" The notorious criminal, who is behind the killing of eight policemen, made the startling admission after hiding and running from the police across three states after the Friday massacre.

The gangster was arrested after he was spotted at Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Seen in a white striped t-shirt, he bought prayer offerings from a shop before entering the temple. The shopkeeper alerted the security guards, who confronted him when he stepped out. (Read full story here

Vikas Dubey was seen buying prayer offerings at Mahakal temple around 8 am, according to the police. A shopkeeper recognized him and reportedly alerted security guards, they said. When he emerged from the temple, the guards questioned him.

He first produced a fake ID card of a much younger man. When prodded further, he hit out at the guards, who dragged him to the police station.

"Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala," he shouted out, when he was beaten while being taken to the police van.