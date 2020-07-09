'I Am Vikas Dubey,' Gangster Shouted At Temple Before Arrest

Vikas Dubey was arrested after he was spotted at Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

As he was arrested after a dramatic chase, Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey shouted out "Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala!" The notorious criminal, charged in 60 cases including murder, made the startling admission after hiding and running from the police across three states after the Friday massacre in which eight policemen were killed.

Seen in a white striped t-shirt, he bought prayer offerings from a shop before entering the temple. The shopkeeper alerted the security guards, who confronted him when he stepped out.

At the end, Vikas Dubey's arrest was relatively quick. There was an argument and a physical fight, after which he was taken to the police.

Footage shows Vikas Dubey slammed against a police van and cuffed on the head. "Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala! (I am Vikas Dubey of Kanpur)," he shouted angrily.

Eight policemen were killed on Friday when they went in a large team to Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur to arrest Vikas Dubey in an attempted murder case.

Dubey had allegedly been alerted to the raid by local policemen and had set up an ambush. When the policemen reached the village, Dubey and his men, armed with AK-47s, fired from rooftops.

The notorious gangster escaped after the massacre. A massive hunt was launched and the bounty on him was raised to Rs 5 lakh.