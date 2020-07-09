How Gangster Vikas Dubey Was Spotted At Madhya Pradesh Temple

A massive hunt was launched to arrest Vikas Dubey.

Notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the killing of eight policemen in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur last week, was arrested this morning after he was spotted on CCTV footage at a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

A security guard at the Mahakal Temple said that Dubey was spotted when he tried to enter from the rear of the shrine and the police was alerted.

"We had seen a photo of Vikas Dubey... we thought he had come to the temple to pray. We inquired about him for about two hours and informed our department's officials. We spotted him in the security camera footage," Lakhan Yadav told reporters, adding that he was seen at around 7 am.

"He had not gone inside the temple. We spotted him when he was alone," he said, suggesting that some gang members may have accompanied him. Lakhan was a part of eight-member security team that spotted Vikas Dubey at the Mahakal Temple.

Vikas Dubey was caught in Ujjain after a week-long chase. Visuals showed the gangster being taken away by half a dozen cops. He was carrying a fake ID and he reached Ujjain via Kota from Rajasthan by road.

Last week, eight policemen were ambushed and killed when 50 policemen from three stations went to Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur to arrest the gangster in an attempted murder case.

A massive hunt was launched to arrest him and the bounty on the gangster was doubled from 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh on Wednesday.

"It is a big success for the police, Vikas Dubey is a cruel killer. The entire Madhya Pradesh police force was on alert. He has been arrested from Ujjain Mahakal temple. We have informed Uttar Pradesh Police," said Narottam Mishra, Madhya Pradesh Minister.

"I have spoken with UP Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Further action will be taken. The Madhya Pradesh Police will hand over Vikas Dubey to Uttar Pradesh Police," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.

Two of Vikas Dubey's aides were shot dead early this morning in two separate encounters in UP. One of his closest aides- Amar Dubey- was shot dead yesterday.