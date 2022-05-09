UP Gangster Vikas Dubey's Properties Worth Rs 67 Crore Attached

Vikas Dubey's properties worth Rs 67 crore were allegedly earned through illegal means. (File)

Over a dozen properties worth Rs 67 crore belonging to the gangster Vikas Dubey were attached on Monday.

Vikas Dubey was killed in a police encounter in July 2020, days after he and his men gunned down a deputy superintendent of police and seven other policemen in Kanpur's Bikru village.

The written orders for the attachment of all properties under the Gangster Act were issued by the district magistrate's court following a report of the superintendent of police (Kanpur Outer).

The properties worth Rs 67 crore were allegedly earned through illegal means.

The attached properties were in the name of Vikas Dubey, his wife Richa Dubey, other family members and close relatives, District Magistrate Neha Sharma said.

The properties were located in Kanpur Dehat and Lucknow besides Kanpur, the civil servant said.

"I have made written requests to the district magistrates of Kanpur Dehat and Lucknow to appoint the receivers having rank of sub-divisional magistrate or tehsildar (revenue officer) for these properties," she said.

The evaluation of 13 immovable properties situated in Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, and Lucknow was done with the help of the Public Works Department (PWD) and the district administration, said a senior police official.

On July 3, 2020, eight police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were gunned down in Bikru village by Vikas Dubey and his men. Seven people were injured in the attack after a police team entered the village to nab Dubey.

Vikas Dubey was arrested by the Ujjain Police on July 9 from the premises of the Mahakal Temple there.

A day later, he was killed in a police encounter after he allegedly attempted to flee while being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain.

