Gangster Vikas Dubey's Run Across 4 States Included Fake ID

After a bloodbath which saw eight cops from Uttar Pradesh killed in a huge ambush, gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested this morning at a famous temple in Madhya Pradesh.

Mr Dubey, in his 50's, shouted out his name as he was arrested by the police. "Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala! (I am Vikas Dubey from Kanpur)," he yelled at the temple in Ujjain.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that Mr Dubey drove into the state with two aides; he had a fake ID which declared his last name as "Paul".

On Friday, a team of policemen arrived at Mr Dubey's home in the village of Bikru, around 150 kms from Lucknow, to arrest him in connection with a series of criminal cases including murder. The gangster and his aides had been warned of the raid. From rooftops, shots rang out. Eight policemen were killed.

Mr Dubey disappeared. In the days that followed, two policemen were arrested for allegedly colluding with him to allow his escape; a reward of 1 lakh was hiked to 2.5 lakhs as the gangster remained on the run.

At least four of his aides were found, including a nephew, and killed by the cops.

This morning, he was seen entering a temple devoted to Lord Mahakal in Ujjain, nearly 800 kms from his home. A security guard claims that Mr Dubey was seen when he tried to enter from the rear of the shrine and the police was alerted.