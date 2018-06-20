Vijay Mallya's Arrest Ordered In Fresh Money-Laundering Case Charge-Sheet

The court also issued summons to Vijay Mallya's firms, Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) and United Breweries Holdings Limited (UBHL), before adjourning the hearing in the case to July 30.
The agency has filed the charge-sheet, also known as prosecution complaint, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, naming Vijay Mallya, his firms KFA and UBHL besides others.
The ED had last year filed its first charge-sheet against Vijay Mallya, now in London, in the alleged Rs 900-crore IDBI Bank-Kingfisher Airlines loan fraud case.
The fresh charge sheet revolves around the complaint received from State Bank of India (SBI) on behalf of the consortium of banks for causing loss of Rs 6,027 crore to them by not keeping repayment commitments of the loans taken during 2005-10.