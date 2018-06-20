Vijay Mallya's Arrest Ordered In Fresh Money-Laundering Case Charge-Sheet The court also issued summons to Vijay Mallya's firms, Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) and United Breweries Holdings Limited (UBHL), before adjourning the hearing in the case to July 30.

Share EMAIL PRINT The Enforcement Directorate had last year filed its first charge-sheet against Vijay Mallya Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai today ordered the arrest of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya for his alleged involvement in a case of money laundering and cheating a consortium of banks of over Rs 6,000 crore. Special Judge M S Azmi of anti-money laundering court issued a non-bailable warrant for Vijay Mallya's arrest, taking cognisance of a fresh charge sheet filed against him and others by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).



The court also issued summons to Vijay Mallya's firms, Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) and United Breweries Holdings Limited (UBHL), before adjourning the hearing in the case to July 30.



The agency has filed the charge-sheet, also known as prosecution complaint, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, naming Vijay Mallya, his firms KFA and UBHL besides others.



The ED had last year filed its first charge-sheet against Vijay Mallya, now in London, in the alleged Rs 900-crore IDBI Bank-Kingfisher Airlines loan fraud case.



The fresh charge sheet revolves around the complaint received from State Bank of India (SBI) on behalf of the consortium of banks for causing loss of Rs 6,027 crore to them by not keeping repayment commitments of the loans taken during 2005-10.



A special court in Mumbai today ordered the arrest of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya for his alleged involvement in a case of money laundering and cheating a consortium of banks of over Rs 6,000 crore. Special Judge M S Azmi of anti-money laundering court issued a non-bailable warrant for Vijay Mallya's arrest, taking cognisance of a fresh charge sheet filed against him and others by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).The court also issued summons to Vijay Mallya's firms, Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) and United Breweries Holdings Limited (UBHL), before adjourning the hearing in the case to July 30.The agency has filed the charge-sheet, also known as prosecution complaint, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, naming Vijay Mallya, his firms KFA and UBHL besides others. The ED had last year filed its first charge-sheet against Vijay Mallya, now in London, in the alleged Rs 900-crore IDBI Bank-Kingfisher Airlines loan fraud case.The fresh charge sheet revolves around the complaint received from State Bank of India (SBI) on behalf of the consortium of banks for causing loss of Rs 6,027 crore to them by not keeping repayment commitments of the loans taken during 2005-10. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter