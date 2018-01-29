Vijay Gokhale, Who Helped Resolve Doklam Standoff, To Take Charge As Foreign Secretary Today A 1981-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Vijay Gokhale is currently serving as the secretary (economic relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Vijay Gokhale will have a two year tenure as the foreign secretary New Delhi: Vijay Gokhale, a seasoned diplomat who played a key role in resolving the Doklam standoff with China, will take charge as the next foreign secretary today, succeeding S Jaishankar.



A 1981-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Vijay Gokhale is currently serving as the secretary (economic relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).



Mr Gokhale will take charge on Monday, a senior MEA official said.



Vijay Gokhale, considered an expert on China, had played a key role in



He was India's Ambassador to China from January 20, 2016 to October 21, 2017, before moving back to the MEA headquarters here.



Mr Gokhale will have a two-year tenure as the foreign secretary. He has also served as India's top envoy to Germany between October 2013 and January 2016. He has worked in Indian missions in Hong Kong, Hanoi and in New York.



He has held the posts of director (China and East Asia) and then joint secretary (East Asia) in the MEA.

S Jaishankar has been serving as the Foreign Secretary since January 2015



S Jaishankar was appointed foreign secretary in January 2015, for two years, just a few days before his retirement, replacing Sujata Singh, whose term was abruptly curtailed by the government.



A 1977-batch IFS officer, Mr Jaishankar was given a one-year extension in January last year.



Vijay Gokhale, a seasoned diplomat who played a key role in resolving the Doklam standoff with China, will take charge as the next foreign secretary today, succeeding S Jaishankar.A 1981-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Vijay Gokhale is currently serving as the secretary (economic relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).Mr Gokhale will take charge on Monday, a senior MEA official said.Vijay Gokhale, considered an expert on China, had played a key role in negotiations to resolve the 73-day-long Doklam standoff between Indian and Chinese armies last year.He was India's Ambassador to China from January 20, 2016 to October 21, 2017, before moving back to the MEA headquarters here.Mr Gokhale will have a two-year tenure as the foreign secretary. He has also served as India's top envoy to Germany between October 2013 and January 2016. He has worked in Indian missions in Hong Kong, Hanoi and in New York.He has held the posts of director (China and East Asia) and then joint secretary (East Asia) in the MEA.Earlier this month, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the appointment of Mr Gokhale to the post of foreign secretary. S Jaishankar was appointed foreign secretary in January 2015, for two years, just a few days before his retirement, replacing Sujata Singh, whose term was abruptly curtailed by the government.A 1977-batch IFS officer, Mr Jaishankar was given a one-year extension in January last year.