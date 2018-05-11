Videos Spoofing Top Congress Leaders From Madhya Pradesh Go Viral One of the morphed videos portrays Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia dancing to the song 'all is well' from the film '3 idiots'

Alleging a BJP hand behind the morphed videos, Congress has complained to the cyber police Bhopal: Ahead of the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh later this year, two morphed videos spoofing the state's top Congress leadership has been widely circulated on the social media.



The latest morphed clipping doing the rounds projects Congress state chief Kamal Nath, general secretary Digvijaya Singh and the head of the party's campaign committee Jyotiraditya Scindia as "3 idiots" - the name of a popular Hindi film.



In the video that's nearly three minutes long, the trio is shown dancing to a tune of a popular song --- "all is well" --- from the movie.



Earlier this week, another morphed video posted on the social media by BJP state IT cell Shivraj Singh Dabi depicted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as 'Angad' --- a mythological character from the epic Ramayana known for his strength.



In that clipping, Mr Kamal Nath was spoofed as demon king 'Ravana' and other Congress leaders portrayed as his family members.



The Congress has complained to the cyber police, accusing the BJP of stoking religious sentiment and maligning the image of the opposition party. It has demanded action against the chief minister, the state BJP chief and the party's state IT cell boss.



"The BJP talks about Ram temple but insults Hindu gods. They know they are going to lose the elections so they are releasing such videos out of frustration," said Congress spokesperson Manak Agarwal.



The BJP has rejected the allegations, saying it has nothing to do with the videos.



"Why is the Congress linking the video with religious beliefs? The public's faith is with us," said BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari.



During his recent visit to Bhopal, borrowing an anecdote from the Ramayana, BJP chief Amit Shah had claimed that the party would retain power in the elections slated for November.



"The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is like "Angad's foot" which none in the Congress can dislodge," Mr Shah had told a gathering of party workers.



