Ahmedabad-Gwalior Direct Flight To Resume. Courtesy: Jyotiraditya Scindia

A direct flight between Ahmedabad and Gwalior is set to begin operations on April 7, with Akasa Air securing approval under the summer schedule. The flight's launch comes after Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's dedicated efforts to improve air connectivity between the two cities.

Previously, Akasa Air operated a weekly service on this route during the winter, but it was discontinued due to less number of passengers.

In February 2024, Mr Scindia, then the Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, inaugurated the Gwalior-Ahmedabad flight route along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The service was launched with a weekly frequency, with assurances that it would be increased based on demand.

During the event, Mr Scindia said this flight would boost trade and tourism across the two states and strengthen the local economy. He spoke about Gwalior's rapid aviation development, saying at the time that the new terminal at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport was completed in just 16 months. The Rs 498 crore facility, spread over 20,000 sqm, can now accommodate 1,400 passengers per hour and handle up to 2 million annually.

Jyotiraditya Scindia also pointed out that Gwalior's air connectivity has expanded significantly. In 2014, the city was linked to only two destinations. Now, it connects to seven cities - Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Ayodhya - with 66 flight movements per week, which is a 181 per cent increase since 2014.

"There were a total of 473 flights in the year 2014 in the entire Madhya Pradesh, which has now increased to 968 in the year 2024, i.e. an increase of more than 100 per cent," he said.

The Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has played a key role in regional air travel development.

In March 2024, Jyotiraditya Scindia, now the Minister of Communications and Minister of Development of the North Eastern Region, also inaugurated Fly91, a regional airline, off its first flight between Goa's Manohar International Airport (MOPA) and Agatti Islands, Lakshadweep.