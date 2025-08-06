Akasa Air Examiner Suspended For Lapse In Checking Pilot Skills

Akasa Air's examiner has been suspended by the civil aviation regulator DGCA over procedural lapses during pilot skill test. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also cancelled the test conducted by the examiner, and ordered reset for pilot trainees.

The airline said it abided by all safety guidelines as per operational guidelines, and the director of training themselves reported the matter to the DGCA.

Designated examiners play a key role in certifying pilot competency.

A spokesperson of the airline said safety is of utmost priority.

"Each designated examiner (DE) and every other employee of the company upholds this standard in its highest form, at all times. The primary objective of any designated examiner at Akasa is to ensure that all training and assessments are professional, and meet prescribed regulatory and safety standards without any fear of passing unsatisfactory candidates," the Akasa Air spokesperson said.

The DGCA in an order on July 29 had said the designated examiner has been suspended for six months.

"Refer to e-mail dated 26.05.2025 by Director Training of Akasa Air, the case has been examined and based on the personal bearing and review of procedural deviations and findings during the check session conducted by Designated Examiner, DE approval is hereby suspended for a period of six months," the DGCA said.

The regulator in its order also "warned" the senior pilot to adhere to regulatory compliances and standards in future.