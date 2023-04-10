Video: UP Bride Fires 4 Rounds In 5 Seconds At Wedding Event. Case Filed

The police are investigating the video.

A video clip of a bride in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras firing four rounds in five seconds from a revolver on stage has gone viral, triggering police action. The woman is reportedly on the run, fearing police action.



The video shows a man handing over a loaded revolver to the bride, sitting on stage alongside the groom, for celebratory firing. The woman looks up and fires the gun four times in quick succession, while the groom stares blankly ahead, seemingly nervous. The woman then hands the revolver back to the man, while another man can be seen laughing in the background.

The wedding event was organised at a guest house in Salempur village of Hathras Junction area on Friday night. The police are investigating the video for further action.

The firing incident took place just after the jaimaal (garlanding) ceremony, where the couple garlanded each other, sought blessings from relatives, and posed for photographs. A man in a black shirt, reportedly from the bride's family, then climbed onto the stage and stood near the bride. After standing there a while, he pulled the gun out of his waist and handed it over to the bride, who seemed to be expecting it.

Hathras Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ashok Kumar Singh said that a case has been registered on the basis of the video, and the bride's family members will soon be interrogated. They are also trying to identify the man who was carrying the gun, he said.

Due to frequent injuries and deaths due to celebratory firings, not uncommon in North India, it was prohibited by law. The Centre had in December 2019 amended The Arms Act to make celebratory firing even with licensed guns at public gatherings, religious places, marriage, or other functions a criminal offence attracting a jail term of two years or Rs 1 lakh in fine or both. Cases can be filed even if nobody is injured.

The high court in Lucknow had in 2016 directed the police to ensure that a case if filed in every incident of celebratory firing, even if there is no formal complaint.