Man Shot Dead In UP's Shamli For Opposing Celebratory Firing At Wedding: Police

The man was shot dead by those who had opened fire at the wedding, the cops said (Representational)

A man was shot dead after he opposed celebratory firing at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night.

Superintendent of Police Om Prakash said some people had opened fire at the wedding and when Sonu opposed this, he was shot dead by them.

A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Sonu's father and efforts are underway to arrest the accused, he added.

