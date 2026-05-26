Video: Tourists Crowd Sikkim Hills, Traffic Chaos At Zero Point

Escaping the heat of the plains, tourists are flocking to the hills, with a viral video from Zero Point in North Sikkim showing a long traffic jam of vehicles heading to the destination through Yumthang's Valley of Flowers.

The footage highlights the heavy rush to Zero Point, located around 160-170 km north of Gangtok.

Situated at an elevation of 15,300 feet, Zero Point is currently the highest tourist spot accessible in Sikkim, following the closure of the popular Gurudongmar Lake due to recurring landslides in the Lachen and Chungthang valleys after the 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood.

Zero Point is accessible via the Lachung Valley in Mangan district.

Tourism promoters in the state continue to position Zero Point as a key attraction. While official tourist footfall figures for May are yet to be confirmed, the rush seen in the viral video suggests a tourism boom in Sikkim.

This surge is also being linked to momentum following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state in late April.