1 Dead After Speeding Scorpio Rams Pilgrims In Gujarat, Mob Sets SUV On Fire

Tension erupted in Gujarat's Himmatnagar after a speeding Scorpio car crashed into a group of pilgrims on Monday, killing one and injuring over 10 others. The incident triggered public anger, who set the vehicle on fire in protest.

Police have reached the spot to control the situation and investigate the incident.

Videos of the area showed the car being engulfed in flames and plumes of smoke rising from it. Other videos show locals hitting the car with sticks, smashing its bonnet and windows.

The incident happened near the Dolgarh-Patiya highway intersection in Himmatnagar. At least 12 pilgrims were hit by the vehicle while walking along a busy four-lane highway, leaving one of them dead.

The car suddenly collided with the pedestrians and the driver immediately attempted to flee the scene, before being intercepted by an angry crowd.

Outraged by the incident and the driver's attempt to escape, the crowd took over the vehicle and set it on fire, causing the car to be completely engulfed in flames on the highway.

Locals who caught the driver alleged that he was under the influence of alcohol and had set out in the brand new Scorpio N. A video showed an empty bottle of alcohol inside the car. Alcohol is banned in Gujarat.

The angry crowd also attacked the driver who tried to flee the scene.

The pilgrims who were hit were among the lakhs of devotees who travel on foot across Gujarat toward the famous Ambaji temple, which is expected to draw 40 lakh people this year.

Pilgrims and pedestrians have said that they continue to raise severe concerns over persistent speeding and reckless driving along the stretch, despite public notices and warning signs previously issued by the local administration.

Police officials from the nearby districts are being mobilised at the spot. Huge teams of cops were seen in the area.