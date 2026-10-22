Woman's Viral Dance Video From Kedarnath Raises Questions Over Reel Ban

A video showing a woman dancing inside the Kedarnath Dham premises in Uttarakhand has gone viral on social media, triggering criticism over the violation of restrictions on filming reels at the revered shrine. The incident has reignited a debate over maintaining the sanctity of religious sites and enforcing rules at one of India's most prominent pilgrimage destinations. The video has drawn attention to the restrictions imposed by the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) on making reels and shooting videos inside the temple complex.

Despite the restrictions, the viral clip has raised questions about how such videos continue to be recorded within the shrine premises. The incident has also prompted criticism over the monitoring of activities inside the temple complex and the implementation of existing rules.

Kedarnath Dham, located in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva and a key pilgrimage site for devotees. The temple attracts thousands of pilgrims during the annual pilgrimage season.

The restrictions on filming are intended to maintain the sanctity of the temple premises and ensure that the focus remains on religious worship rather than social media content. However, incidents involving reels and videos filmed at religious sites have repeatedly raised concerns over visitor conduct and the enforcement of guidelines.

The latest video has renewed calls for stricter monitoring and action against violations at Kedarnath Dham. Whether the BKTC will take further action in response to the incident is still unclear.