65-Year-Old Man Dies In Kedarnath Boulder Strike Amid Landslides

A man was killed after being struck by falling boulders near the Cheerbasa Helipad in Kedarnath on Sunday, even as the pilgrimage was temporarily suspended due to rain and landslides, officials said.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, the victim was struck by boulders rolling down from a hill near the Cheerbasa Helipad, resulting in his death on the spot.

The man was identified as 65-year-old Madan Mohan Tiwari, a resident of Ukhimath.

Police said the Kedarnath pilgrimage route has been blocked due to debris amid rain.

Officials said travellers heading to Kedarnath have been advised to halt at Sonprayag and Gaurikund, while those returning have been told to stop at Jangalchatti.

Authorities have requested all pilgrims not to proceed further along the route until the trail is cleared and official permission is granted.

Pilgrim movement will resume only after weather conditions normalise and routes are cleared for safety, officials said.

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