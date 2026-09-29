Video Shows Two Women And Auto Driver Fighting On Bengaluru Road After Fare Dispute

A video showing two women and an auto-rickshaw driver getting into a physical fight on a Bengaluru road has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place in HSR Layout's 3rd Sector on Monday afternoon following an argument over the auto fare.

A video recorded by a passerby shows the two women and the driver arguing before the situation turns physical. The three are seen pushing and hitting each other on the roadside as the confrontation continues. Another woman eventually stepped in and separated them, bringing the fight to an end.

The video was later shared widely on Instagram and other social media platforms, prompting reactions from users who questioned what led to the dispute and called for police action.

Watch the video here:

An FIR has been registered after the women filed a complaint against the auto driver, who has been identified. According to police, the brawl began over the booking and cancellation of the ride. Further investigation is underway.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Why did they not ask the fare before they got in. And if you watch the video who physically attacked first ? That girl only looks like she got rough first .. was that really needed ..it could have been sorted without the physical violence. The girl in the white jacket was trying her best to calm the situation and that girl in the black T-shirt was more aggressive. When u use the service either decide the amount before u take the ride or pay up without causing a physical scene."

Another said, "The HSR Layout incident is unfortunate. Whatever the disagreement was about, physical confrontation should never be the way to resolve it. Most situations can be handled through a calm conversation and a little understanding from both sides."

Some users claimed that the women were allegedly drunk and struck first.

A third said, "People enjoy filming but don't have audacity to stop this Nonsensical fight between Men n Woman......Why." A fourth user added, "Even though we all have our biases and prejudices against auto drivers, we need clarity on what happened here. Seems like the girls were disorderly or drunk."