"Best Rs 1,000 I've Ever Spent": Woman Buys Toy For Auto Driver's Son, Wins Hearts Online

A simple auto ride to college turned into a deeply touching moment for Tanvi Chandra when she noticed her auto driver wanted to buy a toy for his son but could not afford it. Chandra shared a video recounting how her Rs 300 auto ride nearly ended up costing her Rs 1,000, but left her feeling happier than expected.

Chandra recalled that she was travelling to college in an auto when they stopped at a red light.

Chandra said, "I was going to college in an auto. We were stopped at a red light. This man came to sell big car toys like mini tractors. He treated me so nicely that I said no thank you. Then my auto driver. He stopped the man and asked How much is this, brother? That man said it's Rs 550. The auto driver got really disheartened because he couldn't really afford the toy."

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Chandra said the driver looked disappointed after hearing the price. His face dropped, and he said, "No, it's okay."

She said, "I felt so bad. It instantly came to my mind that we waste so much money on Swiggy, Zomato and stuff. So I thought, why don't I help him? Why don't I buy it for him?"

Chandra bargained with the seller and managed to purchase the toy for Rs 450.

She said the auto driver did not even say thank you. Instead, he opened up about his family. He told her that his son always says, "Papa, you never bring anything for me."

Chandra said that honestly broke her heart. The driver also showed her pictures of his family. Reflecting on the experience, Chandra said, "This was the best Rs 1,000 I've ever spent."

Social Media Reaction

The video received reactions from social media users.

One user commented, "So sweet."

Another user noted, "Super act of kindness."

"These random conversations with auto drivers are always the best," added a third user.