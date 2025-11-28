Video Shows Stage Collapsing As BJP Leaders Gather To Bless UP Couple

Several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were injured after a stage collapsed while they were blessing a newly-wed couple at a wedding function in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia. The incident took place on Wednesday at a reception organised for the brother of a local BJP worker Abhishek Singh Engineer. Ballia district BJP chief Sanjay Mishra, former MP Bharat Singh and around a dozen other party leaders were present at the event.

As the leaders stepped onto the stage to bless the bride and groom, the platform suddenly gave way, sending everyone - including the couple - tumbling to the ground.

Watch the video:

Footage of the collapse, captured on camera, has now gone viral. Sanjay Mishra, the district BJP president, said it was sheer luck that no one suffered any serious injuries.

"The platform was constructed only using ply, there was no additional support. The moment all of us came together, it gave way," he said.

The BJP leader said some people have received minor injuries, but others are fine.

How Social Media Reacted

As the video started gaining traction, users started posting different kinds of reactions.

"Fell in love," said one X user. "Heavyweight leaders they are," commented another.

"Shaadi ka bojh," a third user commented. "They must be heavy, may need some cardio," one of the X users said.