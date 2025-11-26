Video Shows Child's Narrow Escape From Speeding Car, Internet Blames Careless Parenting

A dashcam video has surfaced showing a child narrowly avoiding a collision with a speeding car after suddenly running into a narrow road. The incident, which occurred around November 20, has sparked significant outrage online, with users widely condemning the parents for a serious lack of supervision. Although the location is unconfirmed, it appears to be somewhere in India.

The footage shows a vehicle driving on a congested, narrow street when a young child unexpectedly rushes out from the side of the road, directly into the path of the oncoming car. The child's parents were standing across the road, but they seemed distracted as the youngster tried to cross alone. Thankfully, the driver of the car managed to swerve and brake just in time, avoiding a potentially fatal accident. Meanwhile, the parents seem visibly shaken, and rush towards their child.

The Reddit user who shared the video, also credited the car's Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) system for saving the child's life. "How emergency braking saved one life. In India we need AEB as standard. What is your thought?", the post was captioned.

Here's the video:

The video has led to a major discussion on social media platforms like Reddit regarding road safety and child supervision. The primary criticism has been directed at the parents, who were reportedly present nearby but failed to prevent the child from running into the street unsupervised. Some users also credited the driver's quick reflexes and alertness for helping avoid the accident.

One user wrote, "A simple thank-you to the driver would have made them look a little less stupid (which they already proved they are). How careless can people be—leaving their child on the other side of the road and just relaxing?"

Another commented, "good driving instincts plus kid ran from the driver's side, plus parked car(chances of someone opening a door) , plus people on left(so no shoulder space for car to move left). Driver anticipated something even before kid ran in, he/she slowed down. Kid was lucky as any of the above was not met, it would have been fatal."

A third stated, "WTF. Those people stood there like nothing happened. Did not even bother apologizing. Having AEB might come in handy in certain situations but I am sure they will be some highly sophisticated people who are capable of making AEB useless too."

Notably, AEB (Autonomous Emergency Braking) is a life-saving technology that detects potential collisions and automatically applies the brakes. The Indian government has proposed making AEB mandatory in commercial vehicles, and many experts believe it should be standard in all vehicles. Research shows AEB can reduce rear-end collisions by up to 50%.