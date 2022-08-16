Shiv Sena MLA Slaps Catering Manager Over Food Quality, Video Goes Viral

Santosh Bangar notably joined the Shinde camp minutes before the floor test of Maharashtra Assembly.

A video of a Shiv Sena MLA from Eknath Shinde's camp abusing the manager of a catering service for serving poor quality of food has gone viral on social media.

In the video, MLA Santosh Bangar can be seen abusing and assaulting the manager for poor quality of food being served to labourers in Maharashtra's Hingoli district as part of a midday meal programme.

Mr Bangar claims he received a complaint over the sub-standard quality of food, following which he visited the site to inspect it himself.

The Shiv Sena MLA from Hingoli notably joined the Shinde camp minutes before the floor test of Maharashtra Assembly in July. The Sena leadership then removed Mr Bangar from the post of Hingoli district president.

During the initial days of the revolt led by Mr Shinde, Mr Bangar was caught on camera, asking the rebel MLAs to return.

In another video, Mr Bangar, who won the 2019 state Assembly election from Hingoli's Kalamnuri, was seen crying and saying that the environment in Maharashtra had turned bad and that all the MLAs in Mr Shinde's camp must return to Shiv Sena's fold as party chief Uddhav Thackeray would forgive them.