2 Days After Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Slapped Man Over Dal, Cops To File Case

Mumbai Police will file a case against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad - whose assault on a canteen staffer underlines the thug-like behaviour of some politicians - sources said Friday.

It is unclear if the charges - when the case will actually be filed - will be strict enough to arrest the lawmaker. That, however, is an unlikely circumstance given Gaikwad is a member of the ruling party and goons from an opposition party, i.e., Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, are roaming free after assaulting a Mumbai shopkeeper earlier this month.

In any case, police action against Gaikwad comes two days after he punched a man in the face in a video clip, proudly admitted to the assault in a live interview with NDTV, and made further threats (and obscene displays of physical prowess), particularly those from the southern states.

On Thursday night Gaikwad spoke, again, to NDTV and, again, was unabashedly unapologetic, threatening to commit further physical assault if provoked. He also stormed off mid-interview after NDTV tried to hold the Shiv Sena MLA to account, demanding to know what gave him, or any other politician, the right to assault someone or take the law into their own hands.

The horrific assault - the video showed Gaikwad slapping and punching the poor man after accusing him of serving stale food - has also put the ruling BJP-Sena alliance in the dock.

It has also forced Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy, Sena boss Eknath Shinde, to criticise (at least publicly) Sanjay Gaikwad, although he seemed remarkably unaffected when NDTV asked him to react to reprimands from his two bosses.

"I don't need anyone's support. I do what I do based on my strength and capabilities ('apne bal bute par'). I don't care (whether anyone is standing with me)," Gaikwad declared to NDTV.

Gaikwad's actions have increased scrutiny on the behaviour of political leaders and parties in Maharashtra amid fierce protests over the state government's (now recalled) order to make Hindi the mandatory third language for all students from Class I to V.

That behaviour includes the awful assault of a Mumbai shopkeeper by goons from Raj Thackeray's MNS, an attack for which the party not only refused to apologise, but also 'advised' followers on where to punch and slap people and to not record future assaults.