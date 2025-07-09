D Fadnavis' Strong Response To MLA's Slap Video, E Shinde Left Red-Faced

The viral video of a Shiv Sena MLA assaulting a canteen staff over the quality of food came up in the Maharashtra Council today. Responding to the Opposition's questions, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said such conduct by an MLA undermines the House's decorum and urged the Chair to take necessary action against the MLA, who is from the ruling alliance.

Sanjay Gaikwad, an MLA of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, has made headlines after a video of him assaulting a staff member of the MLA canteen in Mumbai went viral. The MLA from Buldhana slapped and punched the canteen staffer, Yogesh Kutram. The lawmaker later told NDTV that he does not regret what he did and that his earlier complaints about the food quality fell on deaf ears.

When Anil Parab, an MLC from Shiv Sena (UBT), raised the issue in the Council, the Chief Minister replied, "I have seen that video. Such an act is not good. Somewhere, it undermines the dignity of the house and all the MLAs. We came to know that the facilities were not up to the mark, the food was stale. Whatever it is, one can register a complaint. I request you (Chair) to deal with it independently. But for a public representative to assault someone, and a video circulating is not good."

Mr Fadnavis said such an act sends a wrong message among the people. "Misusing power and such conduct as an MLA is not right. This is a serious matter. You (Chair) and the Speaker should take cognizance of this and take the required action," the Chief Minister added.

Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also spoke out on the incidents. "We are representatives of the people and we have some responsibility. I condemn Gaikwad's action. I have told him that it's wrong to slap someone."

Earlier, the MLA said the dal he was served was "rotten" and made him throw up. "Over the past several years, I have told them to give me fresh food. Their chicken and egg stocks are days old. They are playing with the health of thousands of people every day. And when people complain, they don't listen," he said.

Asked if such conduct suits an MLA, he replied, "I am an MLA and a warrior too. When someone chose not to understand despite repeated attempts, I used the language Balasaheb Thackeray has taught us. I lost it. I am a champion in judo, gymnastics and karate and wrestling. I am not a Gandhian. I have no regrets. I don't think I have done anything wrong. I will raise this issue in the Assembly too," he said.

Mr Gaikwad is a two-time MLA and sided with the Eknath Shinde camp when the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena split in 2022. Mr Shinde later retained the Shiv Sena's name and symbol, while the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray is called Shiv Sena (UBT).

When Mr Thackeray was asked about the MLA's act, he replied, "He is not from my party. He is no longer a Shiv Sainik. He belongs to the Eknath Shinde faction now. That's not Shiv Sena," he said.