Video: Samajwadi Party Leader's Car Hit By Truck, Dragged For 500 Metres

Samajwadi Party leader Devendra Singh Yadav's car was hit by a truck before being dragged for more than 500 metres in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri.

The incident took place late on Sunday night.

#WATCH A truck dragged the car of SP District President Devendra Singh Yadav for about 500 meters in UP's Mainpuri pic.twitter.com/86qujRmENr — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

A video of the freak accident shows Mr Yadav's vehicle being dragged for some distance before coming to a stop. As soon as the vehicle stopped, many people present on the road rushed to the spot to try and rescue the Samajwadi Party leader.

Mr Yadav is the Samajwadi Party district president of Mainpuri and was returning home from the party office.

According to the police, the truck driver was from Itawa.

"Samajwadi Party leader's car was hit by the truck after which it was dragged for more than 500 meters. The truck driver from Itawa has been arrested. The investigation is underway," said Kamlesh Dikshit, SP Mainpuri. as quoted by news agency ANI.