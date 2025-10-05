Video: Right-Wing Group Disrupts 'Miss Rishikesh' Pageant Rehearsal

In a shocking incident of moral policing in Uttarakhand, members of a right-wing group confronted models for wearing short clothes during a rehearsal for the 'Miss Rishikesh' pageant.

The members of the Rashtriya Hindu Shakti Sangathan, led by the outfit's state president Raghvendra Bhatnagar, objected to the ramp walk event that was organised by Lions Club Rishikesh on Friday.

A video circulating on social media showed Bhatnagar in a heated argument with the contestants, objecting to their Western outfits.

"Modelling khatam ho gayi, ghar jao (modelling is done, go back to your homes)," Bhatnagar was heard telling about a dozen contestants.

"Don't spoil Rishikesh's culture. This is not our culture," he added.

A contestant then confronted Bhatnagar and asked him to stop the sale of such clothes in all the shops.

He, however, told her not to say anything to him.

"Then you also don't say anything to us. Let us do what we are doing," the contestant replied, to which Bhatnagar said they "can do whatever they want to do at their homes".

The contestant then told him that he is no one to tell them anything.

"Who are you?" she asked.

Bhatnagar said they can stay there, but he will "stop the show".

"You are ruining Uttarakhand's culture," he said.

The president of the Lions Club Rishikesh, Pankaj Chandani, backed the contestants, saying they are adults and can decide whatever they want to wear.

Police said they did not receive any formal complaint and that the incident was resolved between the two parties.

The Miss Rishikesh pageant was reportedly held as scheduled on Saturday.