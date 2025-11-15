Gurugram Man Falls 35-Metres Down During Bungee Jumping Accident In Rishikesh

A 23-year-old man from Gurgaon was left critically injured after he plunged to the ground when the bungee rope snapped mid-air in Rishikesh. The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 12, at the Shivpuri Thrill Factory, an adventure sports park. The man is believed to have fallen from a height of nearly 35 metres.

Officials stated that the man sustained injuries to his chest and was immediately taken to AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment. Police, later, confirmed that he had responded to medical care and was now out of danger.

A video of the incident has gone viral. It shows the man writhing in pain on the tin sheet as the broken rope dangles above him.

According to a report in The Times of India, the injured man has been identified as Sonu Kumar, a 24-year-old BA student from Gurgaon.

As his family has not filed a complaint, police said they have not yet registered an FIR. Officers from the Muni Ki Reti police station in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district said they have called for a technical team to assess the cause of the accident.

“We are finding out if it was caused due to the negligence of the operator or the machine. We will check if the firm is complying with all norms,” an officer reportedly said.

Tehri Garhwal District Magistrate Nikita Khandelwal told TOI, “I have ordered an inquiry into the matter and all activities at Thrill Factory have been suspended until the probe is complete. A safety audit of all companies involved in adventure activities is also being conducted.”

The Shivpuri Thrill Factory hosts a range of adventure activities, including rope cycling, suspended catch air device (SCAD) jump and reverse bungee jumping

Police added that they would record the victim's statement once doctors gave clearance.