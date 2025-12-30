Delhi Girl Who Ran From Home At 14, Sold Into Marriage, Dies

She left her home at the age of 14 after a family dispute and ended up living on the street, picking rags to survive before being sold into marriage with a man from Rajasthan. But her ordeal came to light when she landed at a Delhi hospital, where she died after a 40-day battle for life.

The Delhi Police had recorded the girl's statement when she was undergoing treatment at the GTB Hospital has now registered an FIR in the matter, police sources said.

"Initially, we got to know that the girl, a resident of Dayalpur area had left her house after dispute with her family members last year. Her family members had never lodged a missing person report or approached the police," a police officer said, adding that she began living on the streets and picked rags to survive.

On October 24, a passerby noticed the girl lying in a critical condition in Haryana's Panipat and alerted the police. She was first taken to a local police station in Panipat and later shifted to Delhi, where she was admitted to GTB Hospital for treatment.

"She was extremely malnourished and suffering from multiple health complications when she was brought to the hospital," the officer said.

The source said after receiving information from the hospital, a team from the police station reached and recorded the statement of the girl.

She had levelled allegation that she was sold and forcibly married to a man in Rajasthan and she somehow managed to escape from there and eventually ended up in Haryana, the police source said.

"Despite sustained medical care, she could not recover and died on December 12," the source said.

"We have registered an FIR and have launched further investigation into the matter. The role of the parents and guardians is also under scrutiny. We are verifying claims made by relatives and examining whether there was any cruelty or abandonment that contributed to the condition," the source added.

Medical records and post-mortem findings have been sought to establish the exact cause of death, which is believed to be linked to prolonged illness and extreme weakness.

