83-Year-Old British Woman Sets Record With 117-Metre Bungee Jump In Rishikesh

A video from Rishikesh, showing an 83-year-old British woman making a breathtaking leap from the height of 117 metres during a bungee jump, is winning hearts on social media.

Olena Byko took the plunge at the Shivpuri Bungee Jumping Centre on October 13, earning widespread praise for her fearless spirit.

The viral clip captures Byko's record-setting jump, a moment many are calling a "leap of courage". Social media users have hailed her as an inspiration, proving that age is no barrier when it comes to adventure.

The clip shows Byko dancing and completely relaxed as she prepares for the jump. She also appears energetic and full of excitement.

Rishikesh's Shivpuri Bungee Jumping Centre is well-known among adventure lovers, but Bayko's amazing jump made it even more special.

Social Media Reaction

The woman is receiving widespread praise on social media for her courage, and is being celebrated as an inspiring example for young people.

One user commented, "Even she didn't bother to look at camera she was in her own world enjoying that is what we should look for."

Another user noted, "Look how gracefully she is mobbing her arms. the way she is dancing like a ballerina in flight."

"This video made me smile so much. bet she checked every single thigs off her bucket list! Truly living life to the fullest! Amazing,' added a third user.

A fourth user commented, "I always tell old people this is the right age for adventure , nothing to lose."