Video: Rhino Attacks, Tries To Flip Safari Jeep At Assam National Park

A wild rhinoceros aggressively charged at a safari jeep in the Bansbari range of Assam's Manas National Park, creating tense moments for tourists inside the forest reserve. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

The incident occurred during a routine jungle safari when the rhino suddenly approached a stationary open jeep carrying tourists. Within seconds, the animal rammed the vehicle with force using its horn, leaving passengers terrified.

The viral video shows the rhino repeatedly pushing and attempting to lift or overturn the safari vehicle while frightened tourists remain seated inside. The jeep can be seen shaking violently under the impact as people scream in panic during the close encounter.

Despite the frightening situation, the safari driver displayed a remarkable presence of mind and carefully manoeuvred the vehicle away from the charging animal. No injuries were reported, and all tourists escaped safely.

Wildlife experts say such incidents can occur when animals feel threatened, disturbed, or protective within their natural habitat. Forest officials often advise safari visitors to maintain silence and avoid sudden movements during wildlife encounters.

Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its rich biodiversity, is home to several endangered species, including the Indian one-horned rhinoceros, elephants, tigers, and wild buffalo. The park remains one of Assam's biggest tourist attractions and is internationally recognised for its conservation efforts.

The latest incident has once again highlighted the unpredictable nature of wildlife safaris and the importance of maintaining strict safety protocols inside protected forest areas.