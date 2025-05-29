Video: Rhino Charges At Tourists' Jeep At Assam National Park

A rhinoceros charged at a safari vehicle in the Salbari range of Assam's Manas National Park, momentarily causing fear among a group of tourists on Thursday.

A viral video of the incident shows the rhino walking towards the pathway where the jeep had been stopped.

The animal is also seen attempting to overturn the vehicle multiple times. The tourists, however, escaped unharmed.

Moments later, a couple of men are seen scaring the animal away.

Forest officials said they were informed about the incident and efforts are being made to ensure such an incident is not repeated.