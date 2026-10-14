Passengers Catch Suspected Phone Thief At Bihar Station, Hold Him Outside Moving Train

A suspected mobile phone snatcher in Bihar was left dangling outside a moving train after passengers caught hold of his hands through an open window, preventing him from escaping. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the man struggling to keep his grip as the train moves away from the station.

The incident reportedly took place at Shivnarayanpur railway station in Bhagalpur district, Bihar. According to reports, the man allegedly tried to snatch a passenger's mobile phone through an open window as the train was leaving the station. However, passengers inside the coach reacted quickly and grabbed his hands before he could get away. Instead of letting go as the train pulled away, they continued holding him, leaving him hanging outside the moving train.

The man could be seen struggling as the train moved forward, while people at the station watched the dramatic scene unfold. The man was dragged for some distance before falling onto the platform, where he was detained by security personnel.

The video has sparked attention online, highlighting the risks passengers face from mobile phone theft attempts at railway stations. Such incidents can occur when trains are arriving at or departing from platforms, leaving passengers vulnerable to thieves targeting phones and other valuables through open windows.

Watch the video here:

However, holding a person outside a moving train can also have serious consequences. Both passengers and the suspected thief risk sustaining severe injuries in such situations.

Passengers are advised to avoid confronting suspected thieves in ways that could endanger themselves or others. Any theft attempt should be reported to railway staff or the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF). Passengers can also use the RailMadad platform to report railway-related complaints and seek assistance.