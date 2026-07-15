Thief Posing As Beggar Steals Rs 1.5 Lakh Phone From Karnataka Shop

In a shocking incident in Karnataka's Belagavi, a thief disguised as a beggar allegedly stole a mobile phone worth around Rs 1.5 lakh from a mobile store.

The incident took place at a mobile shop in the Goaves area of Belagavi city in the presence of the store staff.

According to reports, the accused entered the shop pretending to seek alms and allegedly made away with the expensive smartphone.

The theft came to light after the phone went missing, prompting the shop staff to review the CCTV footage. The surveillance video reportedly captured the accused carrying out the theft, leaving the employees shocked.

A case has been registered, and the police are examining the CCTV footage to identify and trace the accused.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Tilakwadi Police Station.