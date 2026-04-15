Video: Omar Abdullah Refuses To Cut 'Tricolour' Ribbon, Earns Praise

He came. He saw. He declined.

"Ye nahi kaat sakte hum (Can't cut this)," Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah declared, refusing to cut an inaugural ribbon sporting national colours.

Abdullah, 56, was inaugurating the 'Know Your Artisans' event at the Kashmir Haat in Srinagar.

The Chief Minister is seen walking towards the ribbon stretched across and then stopping short as he notices the national flag colours, shows a video.

"Isko wahan se khol dijiye, dono side se khol dijiye (Open it from there, open it from both sides)," the Chief Minister instructed officials as he arrived at the scene, pointing to the ribbon in saffron, white and green stripes.

#WATCH | Srinagar | Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah refuses to cut a tricoloured inaugural ribbon to mark the official opening of the two-day Handicrafts & Handloom Exhibition, instead asks the organisers to remove it and keep it safely pic.twitter.com/d2o6kYzKH2 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2026

He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and a host of others.

The ribbon dealt with, Abdullah went on with the rest of the proceedings at the Kashmir Haat in the heart of the city.

The gesture won him widespread praise on the internet.

"Compliments to Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah for his keen situational awareness and corrective intervention," said a user on X.

"I appreciate and respect your gesture Mr. Chief Minister. Thank you for being a role model. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!" said yet another.

The Chief Minister's party, the National Conference, used the incident to highlight what "real respect" looks like.

"This is what real respect for the Tiranga looks like. In a time when patriotism is often reduced to cheap TV debates... actions like these speak louder than words," National Conference leader Gagan Bhagat said on X.

The incident, which raised many eyebrows, also led to questions on the oversight by the private organisation handling the event.

"Who thought using the tricolor as a ribbon was a good idea? Are people in our country really this pathetic and insensitive?" asked another user.

"Omar Abdullah decides not to cut the Tricolour as a ribbon... Did the people who invited him not think this through?" Monica Verma, a PhD student in international relations, said.

"A thoughtful call... reflecting both respect and sensitivity," Sheikh Khalid Jehangir, director and visiting fellow at the International Centre for Peace Studies, said.

Congress' Mir Ilyas praised Abdullah for his presence of mind.