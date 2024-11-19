Video: Minor Performs Dangerous Scooter Stunt On Road, Bengaluru Police Reacts

They were seen performing a scooter stunt on a busy road in Bengaluru's Banashankari 2nd Stage area.

India has witnessed a disturbing surge in cases of reckless driving and performing risky stunts on roads, primarily for social media reel videos. This alarming trend poses a significant threat to road safety, putting drivers, pedestrians, and bystanders at risk. Recently, a shocking video surfaced on social media, showing two youths, including a minor, performing a daring scooter stunt on a busy road in Bengaluru's Banashankari 2nd Stage area.

The footage, shared by @karnatakaportf, captures the duo executing a sit-down wheelie amidst heavy traffic. As the recorder tries to caution the boys, they glance back, unfazed, and continue their reckless ride.

"A small child was observed performing a wheelie on the road, posing a significant risk not only to themselves but also to the safety of others in the vicinity. The incident took place in Banashankari 2nd Stage, near Monotype, at approximately 8:22 PM. The vehicle involved was registered with the number KA01 V 5613. Such reckless behavior on public roads is highly dangerous and can lead to accidents. It is crucial for parents and guardians to ensure that children are not allowed to engage in such unsafe activities, especially on public streets," the video was captioned on X.

The disturbing clip has sparked concerns about road safety and the brazen disregard for traffic rules. Reacting to the video, Bengaluru Traffic Police tagged the Banashankari Traffic Police to look into the matter. Several internet users urged the police to take strict action.

One user said, ''@blrcitytraffic pls seize the vehicle and penalise his parents so much that tis kid gets hit by his father every day.'' Another commented, "Kindly take action against these ppl as they are posing a threat to pedestrians and fellow riders! If possible seize the vehicle and cancel their Driving Licence as well."